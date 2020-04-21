The ups and downs of spring weather continues

Chilly sunshine…

As line of showers moved into the region, the winds were gusty yesterday. The winds will not be as gusty, but winds will be strong out of the northwest today. Winds will create a chill in the air for your Tuesday. Although, it may look very pleasant outside with the abundance of sunshine. Then by the afternoon temperatures will warm, but only flirting with the 50s.

Wet pattern returns…

Tomorrow will bring another chance at a wet sidewalk. Yet, the chance will be dependent on how the low pressure system sets up along the region. There will be a chance for light rain (potential mix, north) into Wednesday morning. Then the second round will come as the low pressure will come practically stationary Wednesday. Moisture builds along the frontal system and then a few afternoon showers are possible. Accumulations will be minimal and the sunshine will still be able to break through at times.

Closer to average…

Outside of the wet weather temperatures will start to reflect near average. Temperatures will be largely impacted by the active weather. This will lead to ups and downs in the temperatures, but after today there is no sight of a dramatic drop, for now. Average today is 62 degrees and by the end of April, the average is 66. Summer-like temperatures are around the corner but will have to hold out through the roller coaster temperatures.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett