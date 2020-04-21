Trump announces green card restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of certain immigration green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in an economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

He said that, "To protect American workers I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigrating into the United States."

But Trump said that the move would not impact those in the country on a temporary basis and would apply only to those looking for green cards and hoping to stay. It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis.