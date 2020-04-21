Up and down this week…

Chilly Tuesday…

Sunshine moved into the area today, but highs remained well below average in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Warmer weather is just around the corner for Wednesday.

Rain possible…

A few showers are possible overnight, perhaps even a few flakes of light snow to the northeast. Amounts will be very light. Another round of showers will develop for tomorrow afternoon, and there’s a chance for isolated t-showers as well.

More warming into the weekend…

Temperatures will be in the 50s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but they will warm back into the 60s for early next week. There will be chances of rain again Friday and Saturday, plus Tuesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden