ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - An Ettrick man has died of burns while trying to put out a grass fire.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Louis Salzwedel, 80, was severely burned when he tried to put out a grass fire Monday morning around 10:36 a.m.

He was airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison where he passed away Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the fire spread from a burning pile of garbage.