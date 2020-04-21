Vice President visits Madison company that makes ventilators

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence visited the GE Healthcare manufacturing plant in Madison Tuesday in order to highlight the production of ventilators during this pandemic.

In his visit to the GE Healthcare manufacturing plant, Pence remarked, "You've helped us meet this need, and going forward you're going to continue I know. We have one mission and that's to save lives. And we're one team in America. And as I spoke today to Governor Evers on Airforce Two he told me how proud he was of GE Healthcare and the work here in Madison but he also told me how proud he was of the union machinists."

Overall, this visit was Pence's first visit to Wisconsin since January. In addition, Pence was scheduled to make an appearance in Onalaska in early March but canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.