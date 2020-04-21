WIAA officially cancels spring sports season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WQOW) -- The WIAA Board of Control met Tuesday morning to discuss options for the fate of spring sports, and ultimately decided to cancel the 2020 spring sports season.

After Governor Tony Evers extended Wisconsin's Safer-at-Home order until May 26, all public and private schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. It also continued the suspension of all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.

The WIAA motioned to cancel both the 2020 spring sports season, and also the WIAA tournament series. These sports included baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis, and boys and girls track & field.

However, the WIAA also voted to allow virtual coaching to be continued through June 30. Also, the Board of Control voted to expand out-of-season contact opportunities to 30 contact days for spring athletes (9-12) during summer, pending local guidelines.