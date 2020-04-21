WIAA officially cancels Wisconsin high school spring sports

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has officially canceled all spring high school sports in the state as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The WIAA made the decision Tuesday. Canceled sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and track. The move was expected after Gov. Tony Evers extended his stay-at-home and school closure order through May 26. The order continues a prohibition on all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests.