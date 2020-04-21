Wisconsin Democrats call on Trump for more supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) - Three Democratic members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are telling President Donald Trump that the federal government needs to do more to ensure that Wisconsin has the needed supplies to increase testing for coronavirus.

The letter comes ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a ventilator manufacturer in Madison on Tuesday.

The concerns from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan echo those made by governors, including Wisconsin's Tony Evers.

Pence was scheduled to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility to highlight the production of ventilators.