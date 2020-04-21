Tavern League of Wisconsin wants bars and restaurants open May 1

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Tavern League of Wisconsin wants Governor Tony Evers to allow bars and taverns to reopen on May 1.

With the stay at home order depleting businesses, the Tavern League wants the governor to adopt a responsible safe at work order.

"We're looking for a path to hopefully have a resurrection of business to open," said Tavern League lobbyist Scott Stenger.

"Our economy has already suffered the historic, damaging result of this COVID-19 and we all understand that it's a safety issue and we all support that but the impact of this virus are going to be long term and it's going to affect every aspect of our economy. To make certain that it's a responsible and safe environment for customers and employees to require masks, gloves, social distancing reducing the capacity of every establishment by fifty percent," added Stenger.

Locally, Mike Brown, the owner of the Logan Bar and President of the La Crosse County Tavern League, says that a slow start to normalcy is necessary.

"We want to do it safely. We're not looking to swing the doors open and pack the place. We don't know what's going to happen if we start slowly like that. We do know what happens if this continues...the economy is going right in the tank," said Brown.

He's trying to catch up on payments by serving take out food, but it's not enough.

"We can't hold on forever and that's what it seems like. Every day is forever," said Brown.

In a letter to the legislature, the Tavern League of Wisconsin says that this would ease the financial burden that's crippling thousands of families across our state. The Tavern League also emphasizes that the safety of their customers and employees remains priority number one.

