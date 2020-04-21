Wisconsin wildfires prompt emergency order from governor

If Wisconsin residents didn’t have enough to worry about with the coronavirus, now they have to deal with wildfires. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a statewide state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions. The governor’s office says the state has experienced more than 150 wildfires so far this year, including a fire in Juneau County on Saturday that consumed 234 acres. The National Weather Service says gusty winds, low humidity and dry grass means more fires could break out in the future. Evers’ declaration directs state agencies and the National Guard to provide personnel and resources as needed to prevent and respond to wildfires.