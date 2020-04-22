50th anniversary of Earth Day celebrated in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW): Mayor Tim Kabat issued an official mayoral proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

He says that "a sound natural environment is the foundation of a healthy society and a robust economy," and urged citizens to celebrate the earth and find sustainable ways to care for it.

He also emphasized the impact that local communities can have on the environment, good and bad, but encouraged members of the community to look for ways to incorporate renewable energy, recycling, and waste prevention into their lives.