Airman charged with murder in death of Sunday school teacher

Prosecutors have charged a U.S. Air Force airman with murder, kidnapping and theft in the death of a Sunday school teacher who had been living in New Mexico. Mark Gooch was arrested Tuesday at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, where he was stationed. The body of 27-year-old Sasha Krause was found in northern Arizona in late February with head injuries, and court records say a firearm was used to kill her. She had been living among other members of the Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, for about 18 months before she disappeared Jan. 18. An attorney for Gooch declined to comment.