Calm and confident: Family & Children’s Center offers ways to help kids cope

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We continue Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month with a focus on calm. Dr. Leah Morken with the Family and Children's Center shares what parents can do to help kids cope with their feelings.

Dr. Morken said kids tend to react based on the behaviors their parents display. The best way to provide support she said is to deal with any information about COVID-19 calmly and confidently.

Some common signs to watch for include:

· Excessive crying or irritation in younger children

· Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bedwetting)

· Excessive worry or sadness

· Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits

· Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens

· Poor school performance or avoiding school

· Difficulty with attention and concentration

· Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past

· Unexplained headaches or body pain

· Use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

Dr. Morken suggests a few ways parents can help calm those fears:

· Take the time to talk to them about their fears. There is a lot of misinformation going on about this topic during this time. Take the time to do the research together.

· Answer the questions your child may have. You may not know the answer but look to see what information you can find out together to respond to those questions.

· Recognize new behaviors emerging may be a fear response. Do your best to help understand what those fears are and how your family can adapt in the best possible way. Many families have a person in their life considered an essential worker and it takes incredible toll on the family unit..

· Try to keep a regular routine. This helps provide them with a sense of stability.

· Let them know they will see their friends again in the near future.

· Ask our children to think about what they can do to help others less fortunate during this time. We can send thank you messages, messages of support to those hospitalized, we can contribute to the social media spread we are better together.

· Reassure them by our actions we are doing the best we can to keep them safe.

· Call those we love who are isolated - do everything you can to make sure all their loved ones understand how important it is to reach out during this time.

· Help them understand, this is the best for those we love and want to protect.

Those who need additional support can always reach out to the Family & Children's Center. Contact them by calling 608-785-0001 or via their website: fcconline.org.