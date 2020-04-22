Cooler weather tomorrow…

Rain possible…

Showers and a few heavier t-storms are moving through parts of the News 19 viewing area, mainly NE Iowa into Crawford and Richland Counties. Some hail and gusty winds have been occurring. The activity will come to an end by early evening. Temperatures this afternoon were mainly in the 60s.

More warming into the weekend…

Temperatures will be in the 50s for Thursday, Friday, but they will warm back into the 60s for the weekend and early next week. There will be chances of rain again Friday through the weekend and early next week. Best chances will be on Friday and again on Tuesday.

Have a safe evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden