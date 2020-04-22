Earth Day, 50 years later: Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on WXOW-TV

50 years ago, Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson planted a seed that would grow into a nationwide movement.

A simple idea that brought about a world of change.

Join us on April 22 for a special half-hour report on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

We'll look back on the past five decades of the environmental movement and what's in store for our future generation.

It's estimated 20 million Americans came together in cities across the U.S. on April 22, 1970 for the first-ever Earth Day, calling for lawmakers to take action to protect the planet. It was the start of a new era of legislation to keep our environment healthy.

Earth Day started as a teach-in, but over the years it's become a day of people doing their part: cleaning up, planting trees and teaching kids about their communities.

But the political fight has continued in recent years, as groups march to the state and U.S. Capitols for climate change policy.

50 years later, people are now meeting up online for virtual Earth Day celebrations, as the coronavirus pandemic cancels all group gatherings.

On April 22, we'll take a look at how Earth Day began 50 years ago: Wisconsin's "conservation governor" who got the idea off the ground; the political battles; UW-Madison's impact on the environment; and the young people pushing the movement forward five decades later.

Join us for the special report, Earth Day: 50 Years Later at 6:30 p.m. on WXOW.

The full broadcast will be available online immediately after the on-air premiere.