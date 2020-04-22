Earth Day’s 50th birthday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the environmental movement. This year, it's celebrating it's 50th birthday.

UW-La Crosse Earth Science Professor Colin Belby says to simply get outside. "Just go out and enjoy the beautiful landscapes and environments we have in the La Crosse community,” said Belby.

The idea of Earth Day stems from right here in the state of Wisconsin. 50 years later, it's still going strong.

“We’re constantly hearing about the negative results of human activities, and there are no shortage of them in terms of environmental impacts of humans, but there are also a lot of really positive things out there going on," said Belby. "Earth Day often times highlights some of those positive events that are occurring, but they’re happening all year round.”

If you didn't get to be a part of Earth Day, no worries. Parks & Forestry Coordinator at La Crosse Parks & Rec. Tracy Judi wants to remind us that we shouldn't just practice Earth Day once a year. “It isn’t just one day, it should be practices used every day throughout the year," said Judi.

Practices like simply going for a walk, a hike, cleaning trash on your block, or on the trail. She says you never know what damage that small piece of trash can do.

“The city of La Crosse might be a smaller city compared to other places along the Mississippi but all of this goes down into the ocean and makes a greater impact on our earth,” said Judi.

Other things like practicing the three R's...Reduce, reuse and recycle.

Each year, it's estimated over 1 billion people participate in some sort of Earth Day activity.