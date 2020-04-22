Families in Arcadia receive free bulk meals on Wednesdays

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Providing food to families who may be struggling due to the economic shutdown is another way people are helping their neighbors.

The School District of Arcadia is providing 11,000 bulk food distribution meals to families every Wednesday.

District Administrator Lance Bagstad said school officials are happy to help in any way they can.

"Here in Arcadia, we need to make sure our kids are emotionally safe, as well as food-secure," Bagstad said. "Regardless of the situation families might be in right now because of the Safer At Home Order. They don't have to worry about being food insecure. We hope Wednesday's meals are a way to help ease tension for families."

The provided meals are a collaborative effort. Kwik Trip is providing milk not only to the School District of Arcadia but also to the Whitehall School District. Funding for the meals is through the USDA Summer Meal Program. Other local companies joined in on the cause.

Cathy Wozney, a teacher at Arcadia Elementary School, said Wednesday is all about the kids.

"There are a lot of people struggling right now, and we care so much about the kids, we want to make sure they are doing fine, that is main," Wozney said. "We want to make sure the kids are fed and healthy so they can come back to us, we miss them."

Lynn Finner, the Assistant Head Cook at the Arcadia Elementary School, said everyone who volunteers on Wednesday is here for the kids.

"We miss our students. We miss seeing them every day," Finner said. "Now that our students are not at school we're trying to make sure we can still take care of them. Our students are like our family."

The School District of Arcadia will continue the meal distribution every Wednesday as long as there is a need.