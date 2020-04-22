Getting answers: What are ‘COVID toes?’

(WKOW) -- Doctors are raising concerns as they see a growing number of patients with skin problems.

The condition is being called "COVID toes." It's a frostbite-like rash on the skin, that's been associated with the coronavirus.

"You can see everything from bruising to discoloration, ulceration, rashes, hives, the list goes on and on and see a net like pattern that typically affects the trunk and the toes or fingers, you can see things that almost look like frostbite. Sometimes there is a change in the skin texture. Sometimes this is associated with discomfort or pain," said ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

She added, if you see something like this on your body you should take photos and reach out to your dermatologist.

If you have any other COVID-19 symptoms including a fever, dry cough, or muscle pain, get medical attention.