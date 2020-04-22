Historic dam receiving long-needed repairs

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) - The Lanesboro Dam is a 152-year-old structure that the scenic Fillmore County town prides itself on.

It's also been in need of attention and after over a decade, that work is finally going ahead.

"This hydroelectric dam is emblematic of Lanesboro," said Mayor Jason Resseman. "There are only five left in the country that are this dry, stacked stone as well as provide hydroelectric power. It's the only one in the state of Minnesota.

Built in 1868 by the residents of Lanesboro, it also provides recreational opportunities.

"I can see people out my window daily at the dam," said Maureen Anderson, who grew up in Lanesboro. "Either they're fishing, taking pictures or there's a wedding, graduation or some sort of activity."

However, the DNR noticed problems with the structure 12 years ago. A more than $4 million project is now underway to fix them.

"Alleviate the hydraulic pressure on the structure itself," the mayor said. "The integrity will maintain, we can control the flow of the water as well as provide hydroelectric power for our rate payers."

The project is also aimed at helping reduce flooding along the Root River.

"I'm excited that's it's being done finally," said Jenifer Hungerholt, a Lanesboro resident who lives by the dam. "Three times that I can remember, maybe four, the river has overflowed, come across the football field, across the street and into my yard."

The project is set to be completed in October but it already has the town of Lanesboro excited.

"It's fun to see it take place. We watch the progress every day," said Anderson, who brings her daughter with her. "It changes every day."

Other changes have residents excited too, including an addition to that school that is also now under construction.

"We love it," said Anderson, full of praises for her hometown.

The Lanesboro structure is known as a gravity arch dam. It is also part of only 3 percent of all dams nationwide that generate electricity.