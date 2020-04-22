La Crosse County Health Dept. supports safer-at-home-extension

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Dept. supports Governor Tony Evers' safer-at-home-extension through May 26.

Republican officials issued a lawsuit against Evers' extension on Tuesday, stating that the Governor and Wisconsin Department of Health Services were over-reaching their power, limiting people's liberties and hurting the economy.

Governor Evers said the suit against him is a "political power grab" and that it undermines people's health.

La Crosse County Health Department Nursing Manager Jacqueline Cutts said ending the safer-at-home-order sooner would be a risky move that would not help improve Wisconsin's economy.

"We very much support it [the extension]," Cutts said. "We think that it gives our communities really valuable time to prepare ourselves for a second and third wave of cases… What we don't want to see happen is if we were to get rid of all of those requirements right now and everybody were to go back to life as normal we would likely see an increase and cases and it might be much worse than it was previously."

Cutts acknowledged that La Crosse County has not seen a confirmed positive case since April 10, but she said she believes that when testing is expanded the numbers will rise.

Governor Evers' administration is set to respond to the suit by Tuesday, April 28.