Thompson signs with UW-Green Bay
La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Terrance Thompson is making it three Central Red Raiders going Division 1.
Thompson has signed a letter of intent to play at UW-Green Bay.
The university made it official Wednesday.
Thompson averaged 12.8 points a game and 6 rebounds while helping the Red Raiders to a 20-5 record this past season.
The 6'8" forward was also named Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Thompson has scored over 1,000 career points and more than 500 career rebounds,
He was a key player on the last two state tournament teams for Central.
Green Bay was 17-16 this past season.
Thompson joins teammates Johnny and Jordan Davis, who are headed to Wisconsin, as Central players who will play at the Division 1 level.