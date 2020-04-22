Thompson signs with UW-Green Bay

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Terrance Thompson is making it three Central Red Raiders going Division 1.

Thompson has signed a letter of intent to play at UW-Green Bay.

The university made it official Wednesday.

Thompson averaged 12.8 points a game and 6 rebounds while helping the Red Raiders to a 20-5 record this past season.

The 6'8" forward was also named Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.

Thompson has scored over 1,000 career points and more than 500 career rebounds,

He was a key player on the last two state tournament teams for Central.

Green Bay was 17-16 this past season.

Thompson joins teammates Johnny and Jordan Davis, who are headed to Wisconsin, as Central players who will play at the Division 1 level.