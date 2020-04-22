Landfill searched in connection with dismemberment slaying

Law enforcement officers are searching a landfill in western Minnesota in connection with a dismemberment slaying. Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. According to a criminal complaint, Broad killed 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment. Broad told police he killed and dismembered Avery in self-defense. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson tells KFGO that local and state officers are searching for evidence at the landfill near Hawley. But, authorities were not more specific.