McDonald’s offering free daily meal for health care workers and first responders
(WQOW) - In an effort to show its appreciation, McDonald's is willing to feed first responders and health care workers from April 22 - May 5.
Those workers can receive one free meal per day just by showing their ID.
Options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, bacon egg & cheese biscuits for breakfast and a double cheeseburgers, Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish for lunch.
Breakfast options come with hashbrowns and choice of beverage.
Lunch options come with a small fry and choice of drink.
You can find more details on McDonalds' website.