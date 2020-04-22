McDonald’s offering free daily meal for health care workers and first responders

(WQOW) - In an effort to show its appreciation, McDonald's is willing to feed first responders and health care workers from April 22 - May 5.

Those workers can receive one free meal per day just by showing their ID.

Options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, bacon egg & cheese biscuits for breakfast and a double cheeseburgers, Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish for lunch.

Breakfast options come with hashbrowns and choice of beverage.

Lunch options come with a small fry and choice of drink.

You can find more details on McDonalds' website.