Mental stress for athletes: From ‘let’s play’ to ‘stay home’

When faced with adversity, athletes have long been trained to simply play harder. The way they’re wired conflicts with current wisdom steering society in attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The games are on pause, and those who play them have been thrown quite the mental curveball. Backing off and staying home have become the new guidelines. Like everyone else, athletes have been trying to keep their minds in a healthy place. That will be just as important as maintaining physical fitness. Teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken extra care to help foster player wellness.