Minor leaguers, college players get creative to stay ready

Minor leaguers and college players are finding they must get creative to stay ready despite the uncertainty of whether there will be a big league season, let alone games for baseball’s lower levels. One group of eight took to a prominent high school field last week to have an informal simulated game. Wild geese stood in as infielders and played the shift. Dozens of others honked beyond left field to provide a rooting section of sorts. The players relished the chance to talk baseball again and to hear that refreshing sound that is the crack of the bat.