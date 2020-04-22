Monroe County District Attorney to run for another term

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Kevin Croninger has announced his bid to serve again as Monroe County's District Attorney.

He's been the top prosecutor for the county since January 2014. He served nearly three years as an assistant district attorney before that.

In his campaign announcement, Croninger cited his successful prosecutions of crimes ranging from homicide, child sexual assault, and drug cases. He also mentioned his involvement in the Monroe County Drug Treatment Court in helping people with addictions in the criminal justice system.