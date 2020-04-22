 Skip to Content

Musicians perform for care facility residents outdoors from the sidewalk

6:54 pm Multiplying Good, Top Stories
CARE CONCERT 4
CARE CONCERT 1
CARE CONCERT 2

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jay A. Hoffman and Dominick Orrico sang and played guitar for Bethany St. Josephs's Adult Day Center residents.

The duo performed songs that the residents could sing along with.

Hoffman travels the entire state of Wisconsin playing for 50 adult care facilities.

"They're always just fun," Hoffman said. "You remember the people and their reactions, the feedback you get and it's just a ball. I love it."

Marcus Aarsvold



