Oh, Canada: NWHL confirms plans to expand into Toronto

Professional women’s hockey is set to make its return to Canada with the National Women’s Hockey League officially announcing it is expanding into Toronto. The yet-to-be-named franchise has an ownership group headed by former Harvard captain Johanna Boynton, features former Brown University coach Margaret “Digit” Murphy as its president, and already has five players under contract, the NWHL said in a three-page release Wednesday. NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan called the move “a pivotal and proud moment” for the league preparing to enter its sixth season. The Toronto team increases the U.S.-based NWHL’s number of franchises to six, and comes a year after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded after 12 seasons because of financial instability.