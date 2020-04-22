Online driver’s ed during COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students working to earn their driver's license don't have to completely put the brakes on driver's ed during the COVID-19 pandemic with online driver's ed.

Bryant Brenner with Double Wing Driving School in Eau Claire has been offering online driver's ed classes for several years, but said he has seen a large increase in demand for classes since the safer at home order went into effect.



Even though students are unable to take the behind the wheel portion of the class, they can still keep working toward their license with the online class.

He said there are benefits to taking the course online. He said lessons can be completed at any time, and the class is open to students from all around the Chippewa Valley with no limit on how many students can take the class at once.



Brenner said he anticipates there will be high demand for in-person instruction once it is safe to resume.

"What's happening is driver's businesses aren't offering behind the wheel services right now," Brenner said. "Whenever the safer at home ban is lifted, we're all going to be backed up with students who need to get these drive times in, in order to get their license, which they're going to want ASAP."

Brenner encourages students trying to earn their driver's licenses to be patient, and to keep practicing driving with a parent or guardian to keep skills sharp.