Percy Harvin planning NFL comeback after 4-year hiatus

Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game. The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker. Harvin says returning is his “destiny.” What allowed it to happen was hip surgery last August. Doctors found a blockage he says may have been there since high school. Harvin played eight NFL seasons for Minnesota, Seattle, the New York Jets and Buffalo.