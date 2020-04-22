Police: Man found shot to death on Cedar Rapids street

Police: Man found shot to death on Cedar Rapids streetNew
Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating after finding a man shot to death on a city street. The Gazette reports that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police were called to the area about a block north of Cleveland Park. Arriving officers found a young man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s name. No arrests had been reported by Wednesday afternoon.