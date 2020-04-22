Tech. Ed. at home with Builders’ Association contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Builders Association wants to give teens a chance to score some cash from their creative construction.

LABA invites kids ages 12-18 to participate in a Rube Goldberg contest. For those unfamiliar with the term, a Rube Goldberg is a complex machine comprised of simple machines with the end goal of completing a simple task. In this case, they must include 10 such "obstacles."

Participants can construct the machines out of any material. To enter, they must send a video of their creation in action to LABA via a Facebook message or email info@labaonline.com. The deadline to enter is 8 am on April 27.

Winners will receive $25 gift cards. For more, check out LABA on Facebook.