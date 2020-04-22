The Latest: Minnesota GOP moves state convention online

The Minnesota Republican Party is moving its state convention online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Chair Jennifer Carhanan tells Minnesota Public Radio there will be a virtual convention in place of the traditional in-person convention that was set for May 15-16 in Rochester. She says she didn’t see a way to have 4,000 people gather in an arena so soon. Carnahan says federal guidance to limit large gatherings also factored into the decision. Minnesota Democratic leaders plan to meet later this week to decide the fate of their state convention, which was set for May 30-31 in Rochester.