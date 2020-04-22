The Packers and its fans get ready for a never before seen draft

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Sports fans finally have something to look forward to as the NFL Draft takes place Thursday night.

The fan experience will change as fans won't get to see players roll up in stylish suits and there won't be in person draft parties throughout the country.

Voice of the Green Back Packers, Wayne Larrivee says that this is going to be a new and challenging draft.

"I don't know what to expect, really. A lot of the virtual stuff we've seen on the NFL Network or even ESPN has been well done, but this is going to be a unique challenge to figure out. The commissioner coming from his basement, Gutekunst is in his home. Logistically it'll be very difficult on everybody," said Larrivee.

The NFL did a trial run earlier in the week to work out any kinks and the hope is to have a smooth sailing draft.

WXOW is carrying the NFL Draft beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. The second round is on from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, with the final rounds Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.