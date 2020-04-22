Tomah man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times in Clark County

Clark County (WQOW) - Charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child were filed on Wednesday against a man in Clark County.

Brandon Sanders, from Tomah, is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy last year at a home in Humbird.

The boy told investigators he was assaulted four different times.

He said he obeyed Sanders because he feared Sanders would hurt him.

The charge carries possible prison time of 60 years.

He will have his first day in court in June.