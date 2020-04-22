UW-La Crosse announces plans for spring commencement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW- La Crosse announced how it plans to organize a commencement ceremony originally set for May 16 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to students on Wednesday, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Betsy Morgan detailed plans the university is taking to honor graduates and allow them to still have a commencement ceremony.

The email outlines the implementation of how seniors will be honored in May with a "couch commencement”. This idea asks graduating seniors to "contribute a photo and words of encouragement or thanks. When complete, this couch commencement will include a wall of grads, sharable social filters and frames, videos from departments and speakers, a downloadable program document, pomp and circumstance, and more. UWL’s celebration of graduates will be made public on the morning of May 16th."

In order to complete this "couch commencement," an email will be sent out on April 27th that will allow students to share about their UWL career and be honored for their accomplishments.

The "couch commencement" isn't the only way that the university will celebrate a form of commencement. The university is set to host an in-person smaller ceremony on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The location of the ceremony has yet to be determined and will be based on public health guidance rules issued by the state.

If seniors would like to participate in the August commencement ceremony they can buy their cap and gown online through a link that will be sent to them in the near future. If seniors or parents would like to purchase alumni specific apparel, they can visit https://www.bkstr.com/wisconsin-lacrossestore/search/keyword/alumni and if you would like to purchase announcements or invitations you can find out how to do so at http://colleges.herffjones.com/college/uwl/.

The university also announced that if students don't wish to participate in the August ceremony or can't for any reason, they will be able to walk in the December ceremony.

Overall, the university wanted to remind students that they'll still get their diploma. "Regardless of your participation in the commencement celebration, if you have completed the requirements, you will earn your degree and a diploma will be mailed to you. Diplomas will be mailed to students about six weeks after spring grades have been submitted. Diploma holders are handed to students when they walk the stage during the commencement ceremony. If a student is unable to receive their diploma holder in August, they may request a diploma holder and it will be mailed to them. No diploma holders will be mailed before commencement."

Lastly, all UW-L email accounts will stay valid through December of 2020 in order to communicate commencement information and all students will be receiving an email in the future weeks concerning the returning of books for this semester.