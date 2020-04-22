Viterbo University plans to furlough employees due to the coronavirus crisis

LA CROSSE, Wi(WXOW)- It was announced Tuesday that Viterbo University will plan to furlough some employees due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, Vitertbo's president, Glena temple said supervisors will meet soon to create a list of employees to be furloughed as soon as possible.

Temple stated, the decision did not come lightly and that it will have a significant impact on employees and that she's sorry it became necessary in these unprecedented times.