Warm front brings storms and above-average temps for some

On and off…

Early showers are sliding across the region from the northwest to the southeast. A few flurries detected as well, but little to no accumulations expected as the surfaces are too warm. Isolated showers will dissipate near 10 AM and then areas of sunshine will return for much of the day. Yet, areas south of I-90 will have another chance for rainfall and potentially thunder. The storms will develop where the warm front sets up, so this will have to be actively watched this evening. I would most likely look for development around 5 PM.

Warm then falling…

Today will bring in the warmer temperatures for some. If you are west of the Mississippi, temperatures could soar to the 70s. But, the more east you head the chance temperatures below average grow. Then as the warm front descends south the temperatures will drop drastically. Then through the end of the workweek, the region will be stuck in a below-average trend (more than 5 degrees).

More showers…

A few shakes of drizzle will be possible tomorrow with leftover moisture from Wednesday. Then the more likely chance for showers will come Friday into Saturday morning. A light event, with little thunder possible. But will watch how low pressure system to the south continues to develop.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett