Weather Wednesday: Earth Day Edition

In honor of Earth day, we are making seed bombs.

All you will need for this project is construction paper, water, seed packets, and scissors.

How to make:

Set One: Pick the colors you will want to use for this project ( I used about 5 pieces of construction paper, which made 6 seed bombs). Then proceed to cut into small squares...

Step Two: Keep the small color squares separate in small bowls. Then cover the paper in water completely. You will want to wait at least 20 minutes.

OPTIONAL: Use the 20 minutes to talk about the earth and climate with your kids. For example, express the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle!

Step Three: Then ring out the water from each color and use a food processor to make the paper pulpy. ( I used a blender, struggled a little but it worked out!) Make sure to keep the colors separate still.

Step Four: Then mix in a flower seed packet into each color. I tried to find flowers that needed the same type of sunshine and planting suggestions.

Step Five: Grab a section of each color and mix together and mush into a ball. Additional water may help hold the ball together if needed.

Step Six: Let balls sit overnight on a baking sheet to dry out.

Now what?

This project is fun because now you can do several different things with your seed booms.

First, you can plant it in a pot (or the ground if it's ready)! If the ground is not ready yet you can save them and wait to plant them down the road.

Another great idea you could do is package them up with some instructions and send them to your family or friends. With social distancing, this will show that you are still thinking of them(and will give them something to do)!

** Additionally, You could find clay pots and allow kids to decorate. This will make it more unique and give them a place to plot their seed bombs. Also, you could make it a task to the water through the summer.

If you have any additional question, email me at atriplett@wxow.com