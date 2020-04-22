225 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 4 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 increases by more than 200 in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The state now has 4,845 confirmed cases of the coronavirus or 225 more than Tuesday. Only 121 new cases were reported then.

The rate of hospitalization remains the same at 27 percent of the positive cases.

Four people died from the virus bringing the state total to 246.

In total, 49,502 negative tests were also reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state listed 355 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 139 in intensive care.

State figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were three total patients in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon. None of them were in intensive care.

No new cases were reported in La Crosse County according to the health department. They remain at 26 confirmed cases in the county. All but one case is classified as recovered.

No new cases were reported in any other local county as of 2 pm when the DHS releases their information. Several counties update their numbers later in the day. We will update these figures when new information is made available.