Wisconsin rally proceeding even without permit

Organizers of a Friday rally against Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order are proceeding with the event even though their permit to hold it on the grounds of the state Capitol was denied. The planned rally is the latest in a string of similar events, both in Wisconsin and across the country, organized by opponents of orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Organizer Madison Elmer said the permit she applied for earlier this month was denied because the gathering would be in violation of the current order barring gatherings of any size. Elmer pledged Wednesday to forge ahead.