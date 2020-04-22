WXOW Master Control Operator-Full Time

WXOW-TV 19 is seeking applicants for a full-time position as a Master Control Operator.

Master control responsibilities include monitoring 18 on-air broadcast streams, commercial insertion, recording and prepping on-air content. The candidate needs to possess the necessary technical skills to interface with a variety of computer systems, detail orientated, self-starting, multi-tasking individual who wants to work in a fun, always changing job with state-of-the-art equipment.

Need to be able to perform under strict deadlines and time constraints. Accuracy and attention to detail are critical. Windows computer skills are a must and knowledge of virtual computers is a benefit. On the job training is provided.

To apply, go to wxow.com for an application and submit with resume to: Deb Simonis at dsimonis@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V