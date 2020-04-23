Aaron Rodgers offering Lambeau tour, tickets and more for charity

Green Bay (WQOW) - A day with Packers great Aaron Rodgers can be yours if the price is right.

And you have tens of thousands of dollars to spare.

The former MVP is offering a personal guided tour of Lambeau Field, tickets to a game, on-field passes and you will get his jersey after the game.

All of the money raised goes to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

It is all a part of the "All In Challenge" where athletes and other celebrities are helping raise money for charities during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the effort has brought in more than $17 million.

So, just how much will this dream day with the Packers QB cost you? As of 7 p.m. on April 23, the leading bid is $60,000 with 10 days left.

If you want to bid, or just check it out, you can here.