MSHSL ends spring sports season

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WXOW)- Add Minnesota to the club nobody wants to join.

The Minnesota State High School League canceled the spring sports seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

The move comes on the heels of Governor Tim Walz's order Thursday to keep all schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

The MSHSL originally shut everything down on March 13.

No word yet on if the league is planning on a 30-day summer contact window for spring sports, similar to what the WIAA did earlier this week.