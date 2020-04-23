Buccaneers draft lineman to help bolster Brady’s protection

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick in the NFL draft. The Bucs trading up one spot to No. 13 in the selection order to ensure they secured more protection for recently acquired quarterback Tom Brady. Upgrading the offensive line was the team’s top priority after signing the 42-year-old Brady in free agency. Wirfs said Thursday night. that he is looking forward to joining Brady. He said Brady has “been in the league almost as long as I’ve been alive. It’s pretty cool to be able to protect him.”