Cooling off with more rain before the weekend

Calm & mild…

After the warm and (for some) stormy day yesterday, it will take a breather today. There will be more clouds than sunshine, but areas of sun will be possible from time to time. The winds slow down a bit as well; it’s been a fairly gusty week so far. Then high temperatures will settle within the 50s.

Wet weather…

A break from the wet weather will not last very long. By Friday morning scattered light showers return. Friday will be a gloomy, cool, and rainy, which will be great for indoor activities.

Then through the weekend forecast, there could be a few isolated rain chances. Yet, it will not be a washout of a weekend with a more likely chance of sunshine. What will happen this weekend is that temperatures will slowly return back to the 60s.

More wet weather will become more likely next workweek. Monday through Wednesday will each bring a shoot as some rainfall. Tuesday will be the more likely, widespread rain day. Outside of the rain, temperatures stay near average to start the week. Then a falling out in the temperatures for the last few days of April.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett