WATCH Starting at 2 pm: Gov. Walz discusses keeping schools in MN closed

12:41 pm Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch here

Governor Tim Walz is giving an update at 2 p.m. on efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state.

During his briefing, he is expected to discuss keeping schools in the state closed for the rest of the school year. He'll also likely talk about his expansion of outdoor recreational opportunities in the state.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

