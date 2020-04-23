WATCH Starting at 2 pm: Gov. Walz discusses keeping schools in MN closed
News app viewers can watch here
Governor Tim Walz is giving an update at 2 p.m. on efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state.
During his briefing, he is expected to discuss keeping schools in the state closed for the rest of the school year. He'll also likely talk about his expansion of outdoor recreational opportunities in the state.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US