Families find support from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals support local families during the COVID-19 pandemic through temporary housing and telehealth services.

"The fear is kind of never-ending," Sara Boehme said. "Due to her breathing difficulties she's already on an inhaler and if she were to get COVID19. It's pretty lethal because it causes so many complications and her health would just decline dramatically."

Boehme's six-month-old-daughter Leah Erickson is living with cystic fibrosis which produces mucus that could block her lungs and escalates her risk of dying from COVID-19.

Boehme and Leah were displaced after Erickson's father Richard Erickson lost his job.

The Children's Miracle Network Hospital temporarily housed the family at Gundersen Hotel for five weeks until they found their own apartment.

CMNH also helps Megan Schipper's son Jude continue virtual speech therapy lessons while pre-school is closed. She said the therapy is crucial during Jude's developmental years and it's also too expensive.

"To fill that all in at home is really overwhelming," Schipper said. "So every little bit that we can get some help with is huge for us."