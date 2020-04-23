Draft surprise: Packers take QB with 1st round pick

Green Bay (AP) The Green Bay Packers have found Aaron Rodgers' potential successor. They traded up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 30th overall pick in the NFL draft. The Packers passed up more immediate needs at wide receiver and inside linebacker. It is the first time Green Bay has selected an offensive player in the first round since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011.