Grocery store gift cards for struggling West Salem families

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW ) - The West Salem Education Association and the West Salem Lions Club have partnered together to offer grocery gift cards for district families.

The organizations have raised a combined $2,000 to buy gift cards for use at Hansens IGA grocery/gas station in West Salem.

Ryan Waldhart, a teacher in the West Salem School District, said he and other faculty are concerned about the well-being of their students and families and are willing to help in any way they can.

"The outpouring of generosity from the community, teachers, administrators, and the community has been amazing," Waldhart said. "It's just wonderful to see so many more entities from our community come together for one great cause."

The organization has a fundraising goal of $10,000. Donations are accepted through Wednesday, April 29.

There are two ways to contribute.

You can donate through the Venmo banking app to @WSEACARES.

Or you can make checks out to:

WSEA

West Salem Middle School

C/O Ryan Waldhart

440 East Avenue West Salem, WI 54669